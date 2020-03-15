KINGMAN — False rape allegations were the motivation for an early morning robbery last summer at Rotary Park in Bullhead City. That information and other details were provided during a Thursday sentencing hearing for Cody Turner, 20, Kingman.
Prosecutor Jaimye Ashley said Meghan Holley, Turner’s then 15-year-old girlfriend, fabricated a story that she had been tied up and raped by the man who was robbed. She said it was Turner’s idea to lure the man to the park to scare him, teach him a lesson and “scare him straight.”
“He decided to get vigilante justice,” Ashley told Judge Billy Sipe.
Sipe noted that it was Turner’s best friend, Anthony Stephens, 23, who came up behind the victim at the park, directing him to hand over personal possessions at gunpoint. He said Turner took possession of the weapon when the victim handed his keys and cell phone to Stephens.
Sipe said Turner pointed the weapon at the victim before using the gun to smash a window of the victim’s vehicle.
Sipe said he believed that Stephens was more culpable for the confrontation than was Turner.
Sipe said Stephens was sent to prison for five years. But he said Turner’s lesser involvement, his clean criminal record and his youth were all reasons he would not impose a prison sentence.
“I’m going to give you this one chance,” Sipe told Turner. “You better man up. You better step up.”
Judge Sipe ordered five years’ supervised probation and a year in jail, with credit for 247 days served. While Turner should be released in about four months, Holley has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.
Terms of her plea agreement spare Holley from prison but she still could get up to a year in jail when she is placed on probation during a hearing scheduled April 14.
