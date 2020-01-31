BULLHEAD CITY — It’s the same song, different verse for fishing along the Colorado River in and around Bullhead City.
“Stripers and trout is the action going on for our area,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
That’s been the melody for several months now.
“Here along the Colorado River below the Davis Dam, we are having a great season for anglers of all skill levels. The striped bass that are coming in have been almost all trophy size. The rainbow trout we are receiving from the Willow Beach hatchery are some beautiful fish and the size has been mostly over 12 inches. These trout are putting up a great show with some nice aerials as they are being landed.”
Landing trout was no problem for local angler Joey Riordan.
“Joey was fishing from shore in the Rotary Park area, using power bait, to land his limit of trout,” Braun said. “These fish are raised in the cold waters below Hoover Dam and the hatchery; this might be why they have such great color.”
Shore fishing also paid dividends for Raul Gonzalez and Richard Erdmann, although they were targeting stripers, not trout. They weren’t disappointed.
“Raul and Richard were fishing in the Community Park area, using their favorite lures, and landed a couple of stripers — a nice 14.10 pounder at 337⁄8 inches and the larger one at 15.92 pounds and 353⁄8 inches.”
Braun said fishing from the shore is the best option at the moment.
“With our water level being a bit on the low side due to the low water releases from Davis Dam, it’s not recommended to be out there on a boat,” he said. “Not yet, anyway. We will be getting more water as the demand increases; should be in a month or so.”
Braun said more trout are scheduled to be released at Davis Camp and Community Park.
“Not sure if we will be getting trout at Rotary Park for a while,” he said, adding that the stocking at those locations should be ongoing “at least for a couple more months.”
“I hope you are able to get out there and take advantage of catching a few of these rainbows while you can,” he said.
“Not much word from up on Lake Mohave as of yet, but again, as our weather improves, so will the fishing. The same goes for Topock Marsh. Our water releases make it a bit iffy to be out in a boat in that area. Topock Marsh is a great area for both largemouth bass and channel cats that reside in that area.”
If you are having some success in local waters — or just want to talk about fishing — contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps for now and thanks for all of your support,” he said. “Now, go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.