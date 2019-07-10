BULLHEAD CITY — Beating the heat took on a new form Wednesday, as the air-conditioned Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse took on the role of community playground,
The initial Anderson Ford Family Fun Festival featured games and activities, a bounce house, raffles and vendors — all at a temperature well south of triple digits.
“It’s nice that our community is doing something like this,” said Laurie Calma, who brought her two daughters to the event. “The kids were excited when I told them about it.”
For the kids, there were a variety of ways to have fun, from dashing through an inflatable obstacle or a sack race course to getting their faces painted to testing their giant Jenga skills.
Adults could find information on topics such as air purifiers and solar energy, or shop for artwork, makeup, sports memorabilia or other items.
Everyone could get cozy with a reptile. The Beauty of Exotics brought eight reptile species over from Laughlin.
“I saw (the event) on Facebook and thought it would be fun to reach out and teach the kids about the animals,” said Rachel Welch, of The Beauty of Exotics. “Educate them, instead of having them be scared of them.”
Welch said a lot of people took up the offer to handle the blue-tongued skink, ball python, bearded dragon and others.
She said some were reluctant but took the plunge after learning that the reptiles wouldn’t bite.
Jacklyn McCombs said she came so that her children could have some fun, and that it was too hot outside for a lot of other pursuits.
Zach Collins brought his four children and two of their friends. He said all were having a blast.
The turnout, Collins said, boded well for the event.
“It’s important to support the community when they do things like this,” he said. “Because if you don’t, they’re not going to keep doing them.”
Fairway Constructors, Inc. took advantage of the occasion and added more alliteration, booking part of the building’s banquet and convention area for an appreciation event that owner Mehdi Azarmi dubbed “the Fairway Family Fun Festival.”
Anderson Ford, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, Living Waters Hospice and Walmart were among the sponsors of the event.
Anderson Ford’s Jessica Terry said she found the turnout amazing and that the Family Fun Festival will “definitely” return.
Calma earlier had welcomed the possibility.
“I think it would be great,” she said. “We would definitely be coming.”
