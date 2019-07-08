BULLHEAD CITY — A family-oriented event will take place Wednesday at the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
The Anderson Ford Family Fun Festival, which runs from 2 to 8 p.m., is co-sponsored by the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce with support from major sponsors that include Living Waters Hospice and Walmart.
Cost is $5 for one adult and one child; proceeds will go to assist a Bullhead City-area charity.
The festival will include games, prizes, contests and an opportunity for attendees to see the inside of the fieldhouse and play and compete in games on the artificial turf. Oversized games like Jenga and Pong, as well as obstacle courses and bounce houses, will be there.
Jessica Terry, who handles public relations for Anderson Ford, put the event together after a comment on Facebook asked why there haven’t been any events set up for children in the community. Terry, who is an advocate for children, immediately got to work on organizing the event.
Terry contacted the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and began working on it. She then contacted the Colorado River Union High School District staff at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and the event began to take shape.
“We are very excited for this event,” said Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Pynakker. “Jessica has worked very hard in putting this together, and the Anderson Motor Group has committed a lot of money to make sure the children of the community have a great time. We also want to thank the various community organizations who have volunteered their time to help including the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River and the Morning Kiwanis Clubs.”
A small committee, led by Terry, was formed to include a representative from the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce (Tina Paden) and from the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse (Joleen Stein).
