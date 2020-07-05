NEEDLES — A body found Thursday night along the California shoreline south of Blankenship Bend may be that of Raegan Heitzig, who is presumed to have died on Labor Day 2018 in a fatal boat collision on the Colorado River.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that information about the person is being withheld pending identification by the Coroner’s Division.
On Sunday, a friend of Heitzig’s posted on Facebook that while family and friends were saddened by the news, those who knew her also felt “thankful and relieved” she might finally be brought home.
The Sheriff’s Department was informed a body had been found near Blankenship Bend and an investigator with the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office and deputies from the Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit responded to the location, according to the report.
Heitzig, 26, from Ventura, California, is presumed to have died in the accident along with Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare, California; Kirra Drury, 24, of Ventura, California, and Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California. The boat crash on Sept. 1, 2018, near Topock Marsh, also left nine people injured.
All 16 people on the two boats were thrown into the water and both boats sank.
In May of 2019, there was speculation on social media that remains found near Topock were Heitzig’s. At that time, authorities explained that the remote desert location was nowhere near the site of the boat crash. The remains turned out not to be Heitzig’s.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit at 760-326-9200.
