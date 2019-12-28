BULLHEAD CITY — Two months ago, Rebecca Kemp’s world changed forever.
Her husband, Bryan Kemp, was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 95 in Mohave Valley.
“DPS Officer Brandon Wilson was one of the responding offiers who arrived on the scene of the fatal accident that claimed the life of my husband and father of my five children,” Kemp said in an email to the Mohave Valley Daily News. “The officer not only responded to the scene, but he also came to my home with the awful news that morning.
“Officer Brandon Wilson has been so amazing to our family. The amount of time this officer has spent to make sure our family is OK has been a true blessing.”
Bryan Kemp, 31, of Bullhead City, was the driver and only occupant of a 2007 Dodge Durango that was heading north on Highway 95 after crossing the Needles bridge into Arizona around 1:11 a.m. on Oct. 28. A 2008 Ford van, traveling south on 95, crossed the center line into the northbound lane and struck Kemp’s vehicle head-on. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety reports, both vehicles left the roadway following the impact.
The driver of the van, Carlos Mendoza, 41, of San Bernardino, California, also was killed. A passenger in the van was severely injured and was taken to a Las Vegas hospital.
DPS has not publicly released many details of the crash. Wilson, however, has made sure the Kemp family was aware of the investigation.
“He has taken the time out of his busy day and life to update my family with information on the case,” Rebecca Kemp said. “He has made sure we had a good understanding of what happened that day.”
But, she added, Wilson’s involvement has gone “above and beyond in many ways.”
“From the time my family received this news until now, Officer Brandon Wilson has been so selfless and kind-hearted by going out of his way on many different occasions.
“This man helped retrieve my wedding ring from a local jewelry store ... I would have never had the opportunity to wear my wedding ring again if it weren’t for him. In addition to the (updates), Wilson has made several phone calls and sent text messages with kind words and offerings to my family. This officer has donated several gift cards and gifts to our family to ensure we weren’t struggling financially.
“Not only has he been extremely kind, but he has been so generous and giving in many ways. He offered to help the family plant a memorial cross at the scene as well.”
Kemp said she wanted to make sure Wilson was recognized for his kindness and for doing things “he didn’t have to.”
“In our world today, we always (hear) about the bad, ugly and negative when it comes to law enforcement,” she wrote. “But what about the positive and the good? Our entire family is forever thankful and blessed for this amazing, kind-hearted and selfless man. Thank you so much Officer Brandon Wilson for all you have done.”
