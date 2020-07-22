MOHAVE VALLEY — Sabrina and Luke Walters want Sissy back.
They are having to be patient to achieve that.
Sissy, a 5-year-old female wirehaired Jack Russell terrier, has been spotted at least twice since running off from her Mohave Valley home on July 4.
“Missing since July 4th scared by fireworks,” said a colorful flyer the family mailed to residents in the vicinity of their Mohave Valley home. Sabrina Walters said they paid for the printing and mailing of 3,200 postcards, hoping to catch the attention of someone who has seen the beloved dog that has been a family member since she was a puppy.
“She was just spotted (Monday) by the Family Dollar in Mohave Valley at the corner of Highway 95 and Valley Drive,” Walters said. “There was another sighting last week on Bermuda in Mohave Valley.”
The two locations are more than a mile apart.
“We’re working with a professional trapper who says she is in survival mode and they usually go in circles,” Walters said. “I think I may know her food and water source.”
But that hasn’t made finding — and securing — Sissy any easier.
“So the instruction is not to approach her,” Walters said, suggesting that may spook Sissy further. Instead, anyone who sees Sissy should record the location, date and time and post the information on www.petkey.org or call 866-669-FIND.
“They forward leads and are open 24/7,” Walters said. “Her microchip number (956000004865052) is on the postcard.”
A $1,000 reward is being offered for finding Sissy.
Walters may be contacted directly at sabrinasue36@hotmail.com.
