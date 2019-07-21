OATMAN — Walter’s admirers seemed to come out of nowhere with all sorts of cameras in hand as he made his way through town Sunday. The burro is about two and a half weeks old and seems to be doing nicely as a foundling in spite of his rough start.
Walter’s mother, Nadine, lives among the burros that congregate in and around Oatman. Still young herself and nursing from her own mother, she didn’t recognize Walter after his birth.
“His mother, Nadine, will be a good mother the next time around,” said Johnathan Blake, a shop owner in town who took in the orphaned animal.
Nadine doesn’t seem to understand why Walter wants to be around and has tried to attack him. When Walter was just a couple of days old she went at him while Blake was holding him in his arms.
Walter tried to feed from a female burro in town that recently had given birth. That animal responded by kicking him.
A couple of local women protected baby Walter from the angry burro and fed him until Blake took the little burro home.
Walter now lives with Blake, Blake’s wife, Kelly, and their three German shepherds. He seems to enjoy being around the dogs and can be seen going on walks with them and Blake on a special Facebook page for the young foal: “Walter the orphan from Oatman’s happy new life.”
Blake lets people know when Walter will be brought into town for a walk, but he has photographed and shot video of the animal’s feedings, playtimes and a host of other moments.
Walter spends much of his time indoors because he’s not very large yet. His long ears and legs make him stand tall but he still weighs less than 40 pounds — at least as of Sunday.
On Sunday, Blake took Walter for a walk through town. The animal loves to take walks, but because he’s so young and cute these outings more closely resemble public appearances.
Groups of people want to get close to the animal. Baby burros have soft fur that thickens as they age. It’s the first thing most people mention after petting him for the first time.
Blake asks people to avoid putting their hands on Walter’s face because germs reaching his eyes, nose or mouth could make him sick.
“Just like it is with a human baby,” Blake explained.
Also like a human baby, Walter tires quickly and needs ample time to recuperate.
Walter requires constant monitoring because he’s still too young and small to properly defend himself. Many of the local burros remain suspicious of him. Some of them don’t like any male — even a baby — coming around the herd. Others are unfamiliar with him because he isn’t around much.
The rest are simply curious. For example, Walter’s grandmother was watching and following him. Blake held Walter close and walked away quickly in case she were to behave the same way her daughter did toward him.
A matriarch of the local herd gave Walter an uncomfortably long look Sunday. One of the other burros stood next to her as both watched Walter from the street through a widely spaced rail fence. Blake kept Walter close as the burros stood on the other side of the fence on an elevated wood walkway.
During more relaxed moments, Walter was jumping gracefully up and down steps between businesses and inspecting all sorts of things at and below his eye level. Some things captured enough interest to coax him into taking a nice little bite down on them.
Blake described Walter as a donkey, not a burro, because he will be living a fully domesticated life from now on.
Oatman’s burros are monitored by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The Oatman burros are thought to be descended from work burros brought by miners and left to fend for themselves after the miners moved on.
They spend days in Oatman accepting snacks from people but go elsewhere overnight.
The nearby Black Mountains have become home to about 2,000 burros. Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius commented last month that only about 500 burros should be living there. The current level of overpopulation is “inhumane,” she said.
There’s a GoFundMe page to help the Blake family pay for Walter’s other needs, such as toys and a stuffed animal he can sleep with. Pledges have exceeded the goal amount of $1,000. The address is https://www.gofundme.com/help-care-for-baby-donkey-with-no-mom.
