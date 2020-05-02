BULLHEAD CITY — One of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the early season shutdown of the Bullhead City Farmers Market.
The spring season for the farmers market has been cut short in compliance with the “stay at home” guidelines issued by the State of Arizona. In a concern for the public health, City Manager Toby Cotter canceled the April and May market dates. The market typically goes dark in the months of June-September, partly because of the summer heat in Bullhead City.
“The BHCFM is blessed to have so many faithful patrons,” said Bonnie Tarloff, director of the Bullhead City Farmers Market. “Most markets will host over 3,000 patrons in the four hours that we are open. Even with many snowbirds having returned home, the market is grateful to have a tremendous local following that includes Arizona, Nevada and California residents who come out to support us.
“Bullhead Community Park is large and open but that is still too many for social distancing and presents too much of a risk to patrons, vendors and city staffers,” she added. “The safety of our community and its citizens is always first.”
The farmers market operates in large part with the generous help of local businesses, large and small.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” said Vanette Schnitz, farmers market marketing coordinator. “We would not have the opportunity to create the small entrepreneurial environment that we can offer the home business or individual at the market without the financial support from our sponsors.
“We want to thank these businesses for making the market viable. Our 2019-2020 sponsors are Anderson Ford of Bullhead City, Debbie’s Dispensary, Colorado River Animal Medical Clinic, Sam’s Club, Dot Foods, Foothills Bank (formerly Mohave State Bank), Tami Ring-Realtor, Murphy Broadcasting, Suzi Bounce Rentals and DL Kettle Corn.
“Special thanks to Shirin and Thom McGraham with the Economic Development Journal of Mohave County, the Mohave Valley Daily News and the Laughlin Entertainer magazine.”
Without an outlet to sell their homemade goods like breads, mustards, jams, jellies and other gourmet foods or handmade items like jewelry, pottery, bath products, fabric crafts and more, it is the home business community that is hardest hit. Many of the regular vendors already are on tight budgets, with their crafting ability giving them much-needed additional income — an income source that has unexpectedly dried up, leaving them in dire straits.
“In an effort to offer support to our vendors, the Farmers Market website will remain up and operational for the summer months,” Schnitz said. “This will give customers a chance to connect with their favorite vendors and products until we resume, hopefully in October.
“Patrons may go to www.bullheadcityfarmersmarket.com and email the BHCFM staff or call 928-219-2333 to find the specific vendor or product they are missing. We wish also to help support our sponsors and their businesses as their links will remain connected online.
“In these challenging times, we at the farmers market hope that you will continue to buy from the small businesses as well as the large ones,” Schnitz added.
“Those of you who are looking for farm-fresh vegetables during our down time, please consider a visit to Triple Farms in Mohave Valley. You may access more information about them on their Facebook page.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.