BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Farmers Market boasted a big crowd Saturday on a picture perfect February day in Community Park.
The event brought out hundreds of residents to peruse the goods available from about 40 to 50 vendors selling everything from fresh produce to art and crafts, services and even Girl Scout cookies. Community Park again was packed with shoppers out for a good buy on a beautiful Saturday morning.
Booths also promoted activities and services of the 2020 Census, Desert Lawn Funeral Home and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River among many.
Live guitar jazz could be heard across the park all day, keeping the event mellow and calm for the throngs to go about their shopping. Rows of racks adorned with sunglasses, flags for sale, handmade jewelry and yard items, and every manner of arts and crafts, goods and services were found aplenty all over the park for sale while kids played on the swings and playground equipment and their parents shopped for those special one of a kind items.
The next Bullhead City Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7, also in Community Park, with the last market of the 2019-2020 season being hosted on May 2. That will be the last Farmers Market until September. The market runs from October through May and shuts down during the hot summer months.
