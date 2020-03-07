BULLHEAD CITY — Cooks, artists, crafters and woodworkers all have one thing in common: They love doing what they do.
So much so that they have turned their hobby into a full-time business. Or a life-after-retirement pursuit.
The Bullhead City Farmers Market on Saturday was a perfect outlet for many of them. Eighty-two vendors were on hand and several thousand potential customers streamed through Community Park, looking for unique gifts — or gift ideas — as well as food, knickknacks, soaps, home decor and produce.
“We have a good variety,” agreed market director Bonnie Tarloff, manning the market’s information booth and chatting with visitors, vendors and volunteers. “We’ve had a perfect day; they say the wind is supposed to pick up but hopefully it will wait until after 1 (p.m., the closing bell for the March market).”
The wind didn’t wait but most of the vendors weathered through it, noting that it could have been — and has been before — much worse.
Artist Jesse Jackson, from the Lake Elsinore-Menifee area in Riverside County, California, had to move his display after the winds picked up.
“We had to do some rearranging,” he said after taking down his artwork that had been on easels or standing up leaning against tables and boxes, putting them out flat on a tarp. “We managed.”
Jackson, a retiree, said he began painting “five or six years ago.”
“I always wanted to but never took the time,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”
He often paints landscapes of places he has been — “That one,” he said as he pointed out a painting, “is from a farm down by Temecula (California)” — and has animals as frequent subjects.
“I paint a lot of pets for veterans,” he said. “(The pets) are important; they’re their family.”
He sold a few modestly priced pieces Saturday and visited with hundreds of prospective customers, talking about everything from art to the weather.
The weather was a frequent topic as vendors and visitors alike enjoyed the mild temperatures but were wary of the building wind.
“A little wind is nice because it helps keep things cool,” said one vendor as she conducted a sale of specialty breads. “But you don’t want too much wind because then it all starts blowing away.”
Some market visitors initially were disappointed by the lack of produce vendors. It is a little early in the season but Dan Garrison, of Success Valley Farms in Oxnard, California, did his best to represent.
Garrison actually had produce from five farms — in the Oxnard and Fresno areas — including a large collection of giant strawberries fron his own farm.
“These are Ventana strawberries,” he said. “It’s a winter berry. They can grow in 55, 60-degree weather. Summer berries need 80 degrees or warmer.”
The bright red strawberries — some as big as a potato — attracted a lot of attention. Nearby, produce from the other farms — sweet potatoes, yams, tomatoes, oranges and other fruits and vegetables — also helped ease the temporary disappoinment of attendees looking for nothing but produce.
“This is the desert,” noted Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter, helping man the city’s Census 2020 booth. “You don’t get a lot of produce grown in the desert.”
But you do get a lot of people who turn their hobbies and passions into a business opportunity.
“I love to sew,” said Terisa Hart, whose business, Treasures by Terisa, features creations she designed after discovering a need for them.
“These are steering wheel covers,” she said, picking up a fabric sleeve meant to cover a vehicle’s steering wheel. “I got tired of getting in the car and grabbing the hot steering wheel, so I started making these.
“And these,” she said, pointing to an adjacent table, “are microwavable holders. You know, you put a glass bowl in the microwave to heat something up and then you reach in to take it out and the bowl is so hot you can’t hold it. These are microwavable. You put the dish in them, pop it in the microwave and when it’s done, you take take it out without burning your hands.”
She has made holders for casserole dishes, common sizes of bowls and glassware. Even TV dinners.
“I burnt my hand taking a TV dinner out one time,” she said, proving that necessity is, indeed, the mother of invention.
Mothers — and grandmothers — encouraged Mic Bauman, of Fort Mohave, part of SM Crafts. She and a friend started the business in Ohio and have continued even with Bauman living across the country.
“My girfriend and I started going to craft shows,” she said. “We’d see things and think, ‘We can do that.’ So we did.”
Bauman embroiders towels and scrubbies, bring back memories of times gone by.
“I remember when my mom — or I remember when my grandmother — had things like these in the house,” she said. “I call those ‘memories.’ I make memories.”
And, she added, it keeps her busy. She has been making her wares for four years locally after four years in Ohio.
“On an average day, I spend a couple of hours, maybe even three or four hours, working on this stuff,” she said.
The next Bullhead City Farmers Market is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4, at Community Park. The spring season ends with the May 2 market, also at Community Park. The program goes on hiatus from June to September, then reopenes for the fall on Oct. 3.
