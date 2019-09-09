BULLHEAD CITY — A new season of the Bullhead City Farmers Market is coming soon.
The popular monthly market returns Oct. 5 to Bullhead Community Park, opening its eighth season.
Organizers have spent the summer — down months for the market itself — securing sponsors and laying the groundwork for the opening. They promise a host of new vendors and local businesses, featuring great products and services for nearly every taste.
Vendors come from all over the Tri-state. According to organizers, there will be three farms selling produce in addition to various vendors supplying baked goods, homemade food items, specialty items and crafts. There also will be activities for children, including a bounce house.
While the Farmers Market is opening at Community Park in October, this year’s Holiday Extravaganza will be held inside the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse just off the south end of the Bullhead Parkway. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.
For a full schedule on the Farmers Market and additional information, including how to become a vendor, go to www.bullheadcityfarmersmarket.com.
