BULLHEAD CITY — Saturday marked the opening of the 2019-20 season for the Bullhead City Farmers Market, drawing a throng of people to Community Park in Bullhead City.
The event featured fresh produce, homemade foods and unique goods offered at the longstanding market which closes down during the summer months but re-opens every October.
The park grounds and large ramada were filled with shoppers, some out for a good bargain and others just browsing to see what was available from the 50-plus vendors selling everything from fresh produce to jewelry, custom clothing, placards, signs, flags, kettle corn and other items.
The park had attendants on hand running guests in golf carts back and forth from the parking lot as people had to park far away due to overwhelming turnout.
While the title of the event is Farmers Market, it is as much an arts and crafts fair as it is a market for traditional home grown produce and foodstuffs. There were, in fact, more booths selling non-food items.
Of the produce vendors, one booth boasted some of the delicious-looking fresh strawberries out of Oxnard, California. Andrea of Rosebird Gardens from Kingman, a grower of organic fresh produce, was on hand selling a wide array of produce. One table had some of the largest jalapenos seen in some time along with homegrown apples, oranges and other fruit and produce. They comprised the bulk of the
actual produce at the event while food trucks lined the perimeter for guests in search of ready-made food.
There were booths selling everything else from historical books on Bullhead City to CBD oils by Debbie’s Dispensary. The owner of Happiness is Homemade was at the market, selling custom-made license plates designed by cutting different letters from old plates and arranging them into new statement plates which can be made to order. There was kettle korn aplenty, and homemade taffy, giant cinnamon rolls and baked goods to buy. One booth was selling gourmet mustards.
Booths also promoted activities and services of the 2020 Census, Desert Lawn Funeral Home and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.
While the Farmers Market opened at Community Park to kick off its eighth year of operation, this year’s Holiday Extravaganza will be held inside the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse just off the south end of the Bullhead Parkway. The Thanksgiving event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.
For a full schedule on the Farmers Market and additional information, including how to become a vendor, go to www.bullheadcityfarmers
