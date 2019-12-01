BULLHEAD CITY — Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City was transformed into a shopping mall Saturday for the Farmers Market Holiday Extravaganza.
Thousands of people visited the fieldhouse in their pursuit of unique holiday gifts, foods, produce, candy and other items provided by dozens of vendors, both inside and outside the facility.
There were vendors outside the front entrance, more lining the concourse, others filling the banquet/convention room and still more on the main floor.
Bullhead City Farmers Market Marketing Manager Vanette Schnitz was watching over the affair from a booth inside the fieldhouse, and said she was very pleased with the turnout.
It didn’t take long for that turnout to turn the fieldhouse into a shopping exchange. The doors opened at 9 a.m. and soon after, the front and side parking lots were full.
The back lot followed suit as shoppers continued to arrive during the six-hour extravaganza.
Bullhead City’s Census team was on hand to sign up volunteers for the coming 2020 count with Jessica McGuire of Anderson Ford, Tina Paden of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and Bullhead City Vice Mayor Annette Wegmann manning the booth.
Anderson Ford’s presence also was obvious. The deadlership had a new Ford F-250 and a 2019 Mustang on display outside the venue, attracting a lot of “window shoppers” and potential future customers.
The extravaganza was the Farmers Market’s last hurrah for 2019. The market shuts down for December and January, but will reopen for a new year on Feb. 1 at its normal location at Bullhead Community Park.
