BULLHEAD CITY — With Election Day a little more than a month away — and early voting starting in a little more than a week — the Federal Bureau of Investigation is renewing its commitment to protecting the rights of all Americans to cast their ballots.
“Every year, Americans pick their leaders and make their voices heard through elections,” said Calvin Shivers, assistant director for the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “Those elections must remain free and fair to ensure voters’ voices are truly heard.
“As Americans get ready to vote, the FBI is asking each citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspected criminal scheme targeting voters to the FBI immediately.”
“Election crimes threaten the legitimacy of elections and undermine public confidence in our democracy,” said a news release distributed by the FBI.
Election crimes fall into four broad categories: ballot fraud, campaign finance violations, patronage offenses and civil rights violations such as voter suppression or voter intimidation.
While individual states and localities have the constitutional authority and responsibility to manage elections and have their own election laws, an election crime becomes a federal crime when:
- Election or polling place officials abuse their office.
- Conduct involves false voter registration.
- The crime is motivated by hostility toward minority protected classes.
- The activity violates federal campaign finance law.
Examples of federal election crimes include:
- Giving false information when registering to vote.
- Voting more than once.
- Changing ballot markings or otherwise tampering with ballots.
- Compensating voters.
- Threatening voters with physical or financial harm.
- Intentionally lying about the time, manner or place of an election to prevent qualified voters from voting.
- Political fundraising by federal employees.
- Campaign contributions above legal limits.
- Conduit contributions.
- Contributions from foreign or other prohibited sources.
- Use of campaign funds for personal or unauthorized purposes.
“The FBI plans an important role in preventing violations of your constitutional rights, including your right to vote,” the news release said. “Report any instances of potential election crimes to your local FBI field office as soon as possible.”
Voter suppression — or attempts to suppress voters from exercising their rights — is a big concern, according to the FBI.
“Always consider a source of voting information,” the release said. “Look for official notices from election offices and verify the information you found is accurate.”
- Know when, where and how you will vote.
- Seek out election information from trustworthy sources, verify who produced the content and consider their intent.
- Report potential election crimes — such as disinformation about the manner, time or place of voting — to the FBI.
- If appropriate, make use of in-platform tools offered by social media companies for reporting suspicious posts that appear to be spreading false or inconsistent information about voting and elections.
- Research individuals and entities to whom you are making political donations. If something seems suspicious, reconsider the donation.
