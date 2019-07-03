BULLHEAD CITY — Starting Oct. 1, 2020, in order to get through Transportation Security Administration airport checkpoints for domestic travel originating from Arizona, an Arizona Travel ID, U.S. passport or other federal approved verification must be presented.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Travel ID is available as both a driver license and identification card. There is a gold star embedded on the face of the card to show that the cardholder has provided added proof of identification to ensure the license or ID meets strict federal requirements.
The Travel ID complies with the Federal REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005. This enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as drivers license.”
The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and identifications cards and prohibits federal agencies from accepting, for official purposes, licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.
Jeremy Keating, Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport director, said people will have to be ready with their Travel ID when coming to the airport next fall.
In order to acquire an Arizona Travel ID, the ADOT has a simple process to follow.
Step one is to complete the Travel ID application that can be found on the ADOT website (www.azdot.gov/home). Step two is schedule an appointment at a Motor Vehicle Department office or an authorized third-party license office. Step three is to gather original identification documents and bring them to the office with you. The identification requested by ADOT is a birth certificate or U.S. passport (to establish legal presence), Social Security Card or W-2 form (to confirm Social Security information) and proof of residency (two documents with your current address such as bank statement or utility bills).
Once at the MVD or a third-party office, ADOT said, a photo will be taken, and a review will be performed by a service representative on the identification documents (bring originals) and application. There is a $25 fee for Travel ID (valid for eight years, in most cases).
Once all the steps are completed, the Arizona Travel ID will be mailed.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification.
For more information on the process to obtain an Arizona Travel ID, visit the ADOT website. For more information on the REAL ID act, go to www.dhs.gov/real-id.
