TOPOCK — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be implementing a temporary closure of portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge during feral swine aerial eradication efforts.
However, the Colorado River will not be closed during eradication efforts.
The temporary closures will be effective on most refuge lands, Set. 28 through Oct. 1.
Topock Marsh will be closed Monday to Thursday (including Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five-mile Landing, and Bermuda Field Observation Tower) for public safety.
Areas within Topock Gorge may briefly have traffic routed to the western side of the river while aerial operations are in progress.
Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are underway. Service staff will be present during these short time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.
This is the seventh aerial operation to eradicate feral swine from the refuge. Swine are known to pose a human health risk due to diseases they may carry. The effort is being conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal Plant Health Inspection Service,
Wildlife Services.
The eradication plan and environmental assessment were developed as part of a national priority to eliminate or reduce the risks and damages inflicted by feral swine to agriculture, natural resources, property and human health.
Aerial shooting operations will be conducted by one helicopter using specially trained USDA-APHIS-WS personnel, following policy and procedures established to ensure safe, humane, and environmentally sound practices.
Visitors may check the USFWS Havasu website for current updates and status: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/havasu/.
