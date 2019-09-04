MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Fernand hit land along a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s upper Gulf coast Wednesday afternoon and weakened to a depression while dumping heavy rains and raising fears of flash floods and mudslides.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fernand had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Wednesday and was centered about 50 miles northwest of La Pesca, Mexico. It was moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph and was expected to continue in that direction, staying south of the Texas border.
Forecasts said the storm could drop 6 to 12 inches of rain, with as much as 18 inches in isolated spots along the coast and in the Sierra Madre Oriental range. Fernand is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain in South Texas.
The civil defense office in the north Mexican state of Nuevo Leon said rivers already were rising there. Classes were cancelled on Wednesday, and some schools were made ready as temporary shelters. Rain and some minor flooding was reported in the northern city of Monterrey.
Forecasters said the storm should dissipate over land on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Juliette was moving away from shore and weakening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.