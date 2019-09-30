BULLHEAD CITY — When Mohave High School opened its doors in September 1969, the Billboard number one songs were the Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” and the Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar.” The graduates in the first Class of 1970 nine months later were listening to the Guess Who’s “American Woman” and Ray Stevens’ “Everything is Beautiful.”
The diversity in music during the 1960s and 1970s will be performed Wednesday night at 7 p.m. when Mohave’s choirs present “Fever,” an eclectic collection of well-known songs and hidden gems as part of the high school’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.
“Our vision behind the concert is to not only pay homage to the golden anniversary but to recreate, through music, the experiences the students of that first school year would have had growing up,” said Cameron Pruett, Mohave’s vocal music teacher. “As the evening unfolds, the stories of great changes will be recounted, including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., the first moon landing, the civil rights movement, Woodstock and the summer of love, the Vietnam War, the evolution of disco and more.”
Songs include: ABBA’s “Mama Mia” and “Super Trouper,” “Age of Aquarius” from the Broadway musical “Hair,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” a “Disco Fever” medley, “Hey Jude,” “Imagine” and “Let It Be” (all Beatles songs), “Make Them Hear You” (from the Broadway musical “Ragtime”), “MLK” (by U2), “Mr. Blue Sky” by the Electric Light Orchestra, “Pinball Wizard” by The Who, “Summer Nights” from the Broadway musical and film “Grease”, and “Tribute to Woodstock.”
Tickets are available at the Mohave High auditorium box office just prior to show time. They are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Proceeds benefit Mohave’s award-winning vocal music program.
Other activities continue to be planned throughout the year.
