BULLHEAD CITY — Many openings on area school district governing boards might end up being filled by appointments instead of by voters.
The deadline for school board candidates across Mohave County to turn in nominating petitions was 5 p.m. Monday. Some candidates who didn’t meet the deadline may opt to run as write-in candidates.
For example, Bullhead City Elementary School District Board Member Brandee DuBois will be asking voters to write in her name on the Nov. 3 ballot.
DuBois was selected by BCESD board members about a year ago to fill an open seat there. She is required to run in November to retain that spot for the next four years.
She said it ended up being more difficult than anticipated to obtain voter signatures.
BCESD candidates were required to collect 107 valid signatures, according to the Mohave County School Superintendent’s office.
“People didn’t want to get close enough to sign a petition because of COVID-19,” DuBois said.
Warm weather also made it easier for people to keep moving past when presented with a petition. For DuBois, her family’s business also required more of her time than usual during the month-long signature-gathering period.
Doug Lutz, another member of the BCESD board, decided not to run for another term, citing personal health concerns as the main reason. He had been a teacher and principal in Idaho before coming to Bullhead City to serve as BCESD superintendent in the late 1970s. He left that position in 2000 to work for Bullhead City government as the director of Public Works as well as Parks, Recreation and Community Services. Lutz retired from the city in 2006.
Also not on the list of candidates is Kory Burgess, current BCESD president. Attempts to reach Burgess on Monday were unsuccessful.
Only one BCESD candidate — a challenger — will be on the November ballot: Charlene Dias, a retired school principal.
Board member Geni Borland doesn’t run until 2022, if she ultimately chooses to seek another term.
The Colorado River Union High School District has only two candidates for two seats. One of those candidates is an incumbent, CRUHSD Board President Kerry Burgess, and the other is candidate Carey Fearing.
The Mohave Valley Elementary School District has three open seats but only one person who will be on the ballot: Ragnhild Berard.
Incumbent board members Paul Perkins, Lisa Fulton and James Barber won’t be running.
Barber said he didn’t run for a second term on the MVESD board because he intends to pursue a doctorate in curriculum and instruction. His goal is to teach at the University of the Virgin Islands.
He said he hopes more parents begin paying regular attention to school board meetings.
People who typically serve on school boards, Barber said, can “get beat up” by parents and other residents who attend meetings only when something grabs their attention. They don’t know the background — how and why something became controversial.
“Try to be a regular observer,” he advised.
He said it’s especially important to pay attention because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns that could continue affecting education.
The Western Arizona Vocational Education District has no one to fill a Colorado River opening. Rosemarie LeFebvre didn’t file by the deadline and no one else pursued the opening for the Colorado River seat.
No one is going to be challenging Joseph Gardner, an incumbent, on the Topock Elementary School District Board.
