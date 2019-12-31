BULLHEAD CITY — The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse officially became part of the Tri-state landscape during 2019, but not without a bit more acrimony.
The $32 million fieldhouse, built north of the Mohave Crossroads shopping center off the extension of the Bullhead Parkway, was the product of a voter-approved bond issue by the Colorado River Union High School District.
Voters narrowly passed the bond issue, CRUHSD Supt. Riley Frei was reassigned to project manager during construction (and resigned in 2018) and Gary Boren, hired in September of 2018 to serve as the facility’s general manager, resigned less than four months later, citing health issues.
Ed Catalfamo was hired a little more than a week later to oversee the multipurpose facility, taking the job in mid-January while construction was continuing. Catalfamo presided over a grand opening celebration in early May — and commencement ceremonies by Mohave Community College, Mohave High School and River Valley High School were the first official events later that month.
“I know that when many people came in here, their first thought was ‘wow,’ ” Catalfamo said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I do that every day.”
The fieldhouse project wasn’t popular with everyone; many said it was an extravagence the district’s taxpayers could not affort. But after its passage, there was a call for unity to support the facility and its potential in bringing events to the area.
Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said the fieldhouse will add to the city’s reputation as a hub for sports tourism.
“I realize it was a little divisive,” Cotter said. “Not everybody loves it. But it’s here, it’s built and now’s the time to rally and make it another economic development opportunity in Bullhead City.”
“You always get people who complain,” Bullhead City resident Jess Moreno said at the grand opening. “But this can be used to benefit the city, if they use it right. They can have concerts or a home show here.”
And lots of athletic events. Both MHS and River Valley have used it for home events; third-party organizations have rented it to stage tournaments and other activities. It will be used for trade shows, conventions, receptions and just about anything else that requires a big indoor venue.
As for its primary use, for sports at the CRUHSD schools, it has drawn rave reviews.
“This is a great venue,” said a beaming CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora moments after River Valley defeated Mohave 31-21 in late August in the first football game at the indoor facility. “I moved around all night. There wasn’t a bad seat in the house.”
In September, the fieldhouse hosted a high school football doubleheader with River Valley facing Lee Williams of Kingman in one game and Mohave taking on Lake Havasu City in the nightcap. The fieldhouse also hosted the recent Bullhead City Shootout high school basketball tournament with three courts set up for simultaneous games.
The arena can be configured for football, soccer, basketball, volleyball and wrestling in addition to non-athletic events.
