BULLHEAD CITY — There was a winner and a loser on the scoreboard, but Todd Flora said it was a resounding victory for everyone concerned.
Flora, superintendent of the Colorado River Union High School District, lavished praise on both River Valley and Mohave high school football players and fans — and on CRUHSD’s $32 million Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse — following the Dust Devils’ 31-21 victory over the T-birds on Friday night.
“This is a great venue,” said a beaming Flora moments after the completion of the first game at the indoor facility in Bullhead City. “I moved around all night. There wasn’t a bad seat in the house.”
And, he noted, there weren’t many empty ones either, at least not in the sideline grandstand that seats a little under 3,000 people; all but the end sections were comfortably filled. The end zone seats were available — save for a section occupied by the Mohave High School band. A few spectators went to the end zone seating in the second half, apparently wanting to see the game from a different perspective.
“We love it,” Flora said of the fieldhouse, built as a result of a contentious bond issue passed by district voters in 2016. Flora became the district superintendent in July.
He said he was “very pleased” with the reception of the fieldhouse by students from both district campuses.
“The students are enthused to play here and practice here,” he said.
Several people — administrators, players, coaches and fans — noted early on that it was “considerably cooler in here” than it was outdoors; it was 109 in Bullhead City at 7 p.m. when the game kicked off to a temperature around 80 degrees in the fieldhouse. After the sun set — there were a couple of sunlit patches on the field because of windows on the west end of the facility — the air-conditioning quickly brought the temperature into the 70s. It was 101 degrees outdoors when the game ended a little before 9:30.
In Tri-state tradition, it was a late-arriving crowd. Many seats were vacant at 6:30 p.m. — although lines outside the ticket office were forming. By kickoff, the grandstand behind the south sideline was nearing its capacity.
