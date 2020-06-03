BULLHEAD CITY — Fiesta Margarita is the one hot July event people on both sides of the river and visitors look forward to each and every year. It’s also one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River’s biggest fundraisers.
The needs of the children the clubs serve are still great, in spite of recent COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size and social distancing. But where there is a problem, there also is a creative way around it and fans of the event still can taste, experience and participate, but in a different format.
This year’s “FIESTA On-the-Go” puts the focus on supporting local businesses with participants traveling to the various eateries to check out their best beverage concoctions instead of congregating in one large space.
Usually the FIESTA Margarita competition brings more than 700 people together to celebrate as a summer bash, sipping margaritas and awarding trophies to the winners. This year, with restrictions on large gatherings and the restaurant industry reeling from the shutdown, the club opted for “something much different,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, club CEO.
“The FIESTA On-the-Go shifts the event venue to local restaurants and stretches the event from one night, to the months of July and August,” she said.
The club currently is gathering coupon offers from local restaurants, which it will compile into a Fiesta Package Book. FIESTA-goers can purchase a package which includes the coupon book, an event T-shirt, raffle tickets and ballots to vote for their favorites. Packages will be on sale in late June.
“There is no charge for restaurants to participate — and we are truly looking for a way to support the local businesses who have always been there for the clubs,” Boyle-Robinson said. “The goal is to drive business to the restaurants while still celebrating FIESTA in a whole new way.
“The FIESTA is usually one of our biggest fundraisers, bringing in over $50,000 for the clubs — this will in no way replace that funding, but it is the right thing to do. We are a part of the community and this is a fun way to encourage everyone to support local businesses,” she added.
The club also sought out local artists to design the event T-shirt.
Restaurants and local businesses that want to participate should contact Boyle-Robinson at Autumn@clubriver.org. Don’t have margaritas to offer? Not to worry. If there’s a great offer — any offer — organizers would be happy to include it in the booklet.
They plan to print the booklet on June 15, so coupons should be submitted as soon as possible.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need help most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.
The club has four locations: 2250 Highland Road, Bullhead City; 1975 Arie Ave., Laughlin; 5890 Highway 95, Suite F, Fort Mohave; and the Teen Center, 967 Hancock Road, Bullhead City. The clubs provide after-school programs and summer day camp to more than 1,600 students annually.
