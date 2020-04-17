BULLHEAD CITY — If your weekend nights are anything like mine — and for your sake, I hope they’re not — it’s common to channel-surf with impunity.
These days, the goal is to discover a new, refreshing Netflix series, a “sleeper” nobody has recommended, a movie or documentary that slipped through the coronavirus cracks.
Because of stay-at-home orders, it’s now pointless — whenever we click the remote’s pause button — for Netflix to ask “Are you still watching?” As if.
After all, we can only take so much demoralizing news about COVID-19 and only so many of ESPN’s archived replays. What with medical “experts” wielding more power than presidents and governors, it’s a wonder more people haven’t gone stir crazy due to cabin fever or claustrophobia.
For those of you who can’t get enough popcorn (with extra butter, in honor of Julia Child), here are cream-of-the-crop recommendations that have been circulating on movie networks and streaming services. Some pictures are part of AMC or Sundance marathons; a modern masterpiece here, a legendary classic there.
If you haven’t seen these yet, perhaps it’s time. If you’ve only watched ‘em once, that’s insufficient. If you were me, you wouldn’t procrastinate.
“Hell or High Water”
Many scenes are rusty and dusty, but the sum of those elements culminate in my favorite crime Western since 2007’s “No Country for Old Men.” This one is a sturdy old-fashioned corker starring the one-of-a-kind Jeff Bridges — who, for my money, ought to have the most acting Oscars in Hollywood history. He doesn’t merely portray a Texas sheriff on the verge of retirement, he naturally embodies and inhabits him with the greatest of ease. I could expound on the film’s nuances, its masterful cinematography, the gut-punch of a narrative, and its panoply of one-liners — including the waitress who asks customers “What don’t you want?” instead of the opposite. I also could spotlight the golden moments that stem from the grinding investigation of bank robbers. But all you need to know is the priceless chemistry between Bridges’ crusty law enforcer and his deadpan partner (Gil Birmingham) comes across as the epitome of down-to-earth, simmering with authenticity at every turn.
“Match Point”
Despite the fact Woody Allen is a polarizing figure, I’m surprised at the number of movie enthusiasts who haven’t found time to admire his 2005 gem about luck versus skill. For those who can’t stomach seeing Allen on screen, be assured the filmmaker doesn’t co-star this time; he remains behind the camera, and we’re better off for it. The premise of this refined, mature psychological drama that morphs into a murder mystery takes place in England, where an ex-tennis pro (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) marries into an affluent family. Everyone on hand — particularly Brian Cox and Penelope Wilton (from “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) as the parents — is ideally cast. Not the least of which is our unstable minx in the form of Scarlett Johansson, who has never looked more photogenic and devastating.
“Rear Window”
It stretches back to 1954, but to this day Alfred Hitchcock’s much-heralded thriller involving a photographer confined to a wheelchair is undeniably captivating and builds suspense like nobody’s business. The director’s fits-and-starts camera — with its deliberate slow pans, when it isn’t zooming on the variety of tenants — never leaves the hero’s apartment. Only a master such as Hitchcock could keep his crew’s equipment in one place and still hit pay dirt. Nitpickers have referred to the film’s structure as redundant and static, but therein lies the rub: Tight shots in compact spaces, balanced with neighbors’ windows aligned like Hollywood Squares through the protagonist’s binoculars and telephoto lens, heighten the tension. And I’d be remiss not to mention the unrivaled pairing of Pennsylvania products Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly, class acts personified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.