BULLHEAD CITY — There was a rented Christmas on the Fox Creek Junior High School Stage Friday and Saturday as the River Cities Community Theater Players presented its Christmas play, “Rented Christmas the Musical” to a enthusiastic audiences.
The play concludes Sunday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Fox Creek is at 3101 Desert Sky Blvd., just east off the Bullhead Parkway. Tickets are $15 each. For more information, call 928-299-6057.
“I thought the play was great and I was very impressed with the kids and the two main characters of the play,” said Cathy Vlieg after watching Friday’s opening-night presentation. “A group of us always like to come out and watch as many plays as we can.”
“Rented Christmas the Musical” revolves around the character John Dale, played by Brian Burnes, who has had a couple of lonely Christmases in the past but has decided to rent his own Christmas. He sees a shop that will rent anything and asks shop owner Anne Weston, played by Karen Baudouine, if he can rent a Christmas. He requests children, a wife, presents, carolers and more, and Weston is determined to meet his requests.
The production opens with a big musical number and has solos throughout the play.
During the play, there were times where the cast would make a joke or a funny thing would happen and the crowd was fully engaged, laughing at the humorous moments.
Both Burnes and Baudouine agreed that it was wonderful having the energy of the crowd while they were performing.
“The interaction with the crowd is always the best part because you finally see the hard work that we have done pay off,” said Burnes.
At the end of the play, the audience gave the cast a big round of applause as members took a bow. Director Andy Hogan was recognized as well.
“I’m really pleased with how we did our first opening night,” said Hogan. “There is a complexity when doing a musical and from the oldest to the youngest of our cast, they all did great.”
