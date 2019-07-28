BULLHEAD CITY — Local families have programs like Backpack Buddgies, sponsored by the BHHS Legacy Foundation, to help with the expense of getting children ready for school.
Likewise, Findlay Motor Company of Bullhead City is holding a back-to-school drive to help get teachers ready.
“Our goal to help teachers started when we saw how much of their own money they put into their classrooms,” said Shane Pollock, from Findlay of Bullhead City. “Teachers go out of their way to put stuff in their classroom and then give it to students who need it.”
According to a survey performed by AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that raises funds for teachers to purchase school supplies, the average teacher spends $740 of his or her own money each year on classroom supplies. The survey, which had more than 4,400 teachers respond, found that 96%, up from 91%, of U.S. teachers purchase school material for their students.
According to Melody Dumouchel, also from Findlay of Bullhead City, the company received about $1,000 in cash and school supply donations. She said that Findlay contributed $200, and the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce helped by donating around $140 for company representatives to buy supplies. Others have contributed as well.
One of the contributions came from Earl Kalman, who purchased $304 worth of school supplies and donated them to the drive.
“A lot of the stuff that we have is basic school supplies, like we have about 600 pencils so far,” said Pollock.
Pollock said that when the drive is completed, the donations will be presented to local school districts.
“We’re fortunate to have good relationships with both school districts, so we’re going to talk to their people and make sure that the stuff gets distributed properly,” he said.
Pollock said that Findlay plans to seek permission from the Bullhead City Walmart Superstore to conduct two more days of collections, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, mirroring the drive’s schedule last week.
“We will try to do this again next year and we’ll try to make this a known thing to support out all these teachers in their classrooms,” Pollock said.
