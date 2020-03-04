BULLHEAD CITY — Knowing CPR can save lives.
The staff at Findlay Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Bullhead City is living proof.
“He (Earl Brewer) had passed out on his desk and fallen on the ground and immediately to his left is his co-worker Staci (Heatherington),” said Rob Terry, general manager of the Findlay dealership in Bullhead City. “I watched the camera footage and Staci went straight into action. The entire video, from the time that he (Brewer) falls to the time that they put him in the ambulance is 19 minutes.”
Terry said that parts employee C.J. Kelly jumped in to help and they put him in a better position. That’s when they realized Brewer wasn’t breathing.”
“I just heard someone say who knows CPR and Annette Wegmann and I both said that we do and I started to do compressions on his chest,” said Heatherington.
Terry said that while Heatherington was doing chest compressions, Wegmann saw the distress of the situation and started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and several minutes went by.
“He started breathing after the third round of breaths and that’s when I stopped,” said Wegmann.
“When I saw him, I was thinking is he’s having a seizure because I didn’t know what was going on at the moment,” said Kelly. “When we rolled him over, that’s when I noticed he wasn’t breathing.”
Terry said that Heatherington went as long as she could with the chest compressions; when she couldn’t go anymore, Kelly continued. Kelly said that he was proud that everybody jumped into action quickly and nobody was working against each other.
“It was the best possible scenario in the worst possible situation,” said Kelly.
Terry said that ultimately what saved Brewer’s life was that those who were helping him knew CPR.
“When the paramedics showed him up, he was coherent enough to where they could put their equipment on him,” said Terry. “When I went to the hospital to visit Brewer for the first time, the nurse said that this was one-in-a-million that he survived. The nurse said that our team jumping right on top of it and taking action is what saved his life.”
“One of the EMTs came back and said that in the 20 years that he’s been doing this, he’s never seen someone pop back after this and be able to answe r questions coherently (on the way to the hospital),” said Kelly.
“The battalion chief told me to tell my team that what they did today was an amazing job and he said that they saved (Brewer’s) life,” said Terry.
Terry said that it was great that Kelly, Heatherington and Wegmann knew what to do but it also made them realize is that several people at the dealership didn’t know CPR.
“It has created an awareness that we need everybody to know CPR,” said Terry.
“I was (CPR) certified over 15 years ago and a lot of people don’t know what to do in these types of situations,” said Kelly. “So it’s a good reminder that there are resources available to the general public and CPR is not complicated and it’s something that saves lives.”
“Taking an hour to take a class can make all the difference,” said Heatherington.
