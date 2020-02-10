BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Valentine’s Day-themed mixer last week at Findlay Chevrolet in Bulhead City.
The Valentines soiree brought out a large crowd of chamber members and guests to the dealership located just off Bullhead Parkway near Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.
There were no test drives in 2020 Corvettes for the guests — unfortunately — but rather a showcasing of membership and solidarity by the chamber body proper, and a big splash into much wider waters for Findlay’s first mixer where new civic initiatives were announced. Findlay will be teaming up with Saving Animals In Need Together for a “Pawprints and Princesses” pet adoption fundraiser event to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14. There will be food trucks, face painting, Girl Scout cookies, Kona Ice and, of course, a bevy of pets available to adopt and give a new home. There will be giveaways, raffles and more.
Annette Wegmann, Bullheaad City vice mayor, announced that she recently joined the Findlay staff in the marketing department. Rob Terry told his story of success being from Bullhead City and working his way up the chain to his current position as general manager of the Bullhead City dealership. He said when he started there, Findlay had a staff of 40 people and since then has hand-picked a great staff adding 50 more employees to Findlay Chevrolet.
Emcee for the event, Chamber Board of Directors Chairman John Hassett, of Desert Lawn Funeral Home, said that he has been a long-standing cutomer of the dealership in both sales and service and has nothing but praise for the staff and dealership.
