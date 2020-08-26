BULLHEAD CITY —The Bullhead City Fire Department board has opted to move forward with construction of a storage facility at Fire Station No. 2.
A design-build agreement with Arizona Steel Fabrication and Construction Corp., of Fort Mohave, would cost the department an estimated $398,000. A required construction bond would add $12,000 to the cost.
The project is slated for completion by the end of the year. However, COVID-19 could cause some products needed for the construction to not be available, warned Assistant Chief Scott Neal, who is overseeing the construction project.
The 5,564-square-feet storage building would be 20 feet tall so high-profile vehicles can fit inside.
He has met with three other companies but their bids were significantly higher and ranged from about $400,000 to $700,000.
Engineering and permitting will begin as soon as possible.
Vehicles in and out
Three department apparatuses will be considered surplus: Ladder 711 as well as Engines 722 and 751. The oldest of these is a 1995 Pierce fire engine.
Combined worth of these vehicles would be up to almost $315,000.
These vehicles will be traded in as part of the purchase deal for a Type 3 wildland fire engine that would cost about $340,000.
“We are essentially trading three units that we are not going to need for a new Type 3 brush truck,” according to report written by Fire Chief Patrick Moore.
The department will make up the difference, which is estimated to be less than $6,000.
The other planned vehicle purchase is a Type 6 wildland fire engine for about $170,000.
In other business, board members:
- Approved the memorandum of understanding between the fire district and Bullhead City Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 3647, effective Sept. 1. This includes a cost of living adjustment of 2%, step raises for employees entitied to them, and a paramedic stipend of $8,000 for those ranked no higher than captain.
- Heard that another employee has contracted COVID-19. That person is home recovering. This is the sixth person in the department to test positive for the virus since its presence in the community became known this past March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.