BULLHEAD CITY — Members of the Bullhead City Fire District board learned what the department is doing to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to themselves and the community.
People entering the building to attend Tuesday’s board meeting were asked health questions. They also had their temperatures taken before they could walk past the reception area.
Fewer than 10 people — including four of the five board members — attended the meeting, a number of people grouped together that was in keeping with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House.
Fire Chief Patrick Moore pared down the agenda so other employees wouldn’t need to make presentations to the board.
And people in the meeting room sat far apart to lessen the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 to those nearby. This social distancing technique is also a CDC guideline.
BCFD employees have their temperature taken twice a day. Those who have a temperature reading of at least 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent home if the temperature remains at that level after additional checks, including taking one reading with a different thermometer. BCFD workers appearing to have symptoms of an acute viral or bacterial disease such as “fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, body ache, headache, chills and fatigue, or signs of a fever without the use of a fever-reducing medication” would be asked to leave as well.
After notifying management about the employee’s apparent condition, that person’s station is to be cleaned and decontaminated.
Earlier steps taken to avoid spreading the virus have included restricting access and entry points into all of the BCFD stations and requiring all outsiders to answer health questions.
Repeated cleaning and decontamination continues to be stressed. And outgoing shifts are responsible for cleaning and disinfecting their stations before those on the next shift arrive.
There have been restrictions on non-essential travel by department crews and a halt to multi-company drills.
Non-emergency activities have been suspended, including use of the department’s training room by outsiders and CPR classes.
“We understand this is not convenient but it is necessary to ensure all of are continued good health,” Moore wrote in his report about these procedures.
