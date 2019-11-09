BULLHEAD CITY — A fire blamed on improper disposal of smoking materials caused significant damage to a home in Bullhead City on Friday.
According to reports from the Bullhead City Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:15 a.m. on De Angelis Avenue, between Central Avenue and Corwin Road west of Highway 95.
Responding units found an active fire in a rear bedroom. The occupants of the home had escaped safely.
Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained in the bedroom and adjoining master bathroom.
Investigation revealed that smoking materials ignited the blaze.
“BCFD would like to remind the public to make sure that you have working smoke alarms with fresh batteries, prepare and escape plan and practice it often,” said a news release from the fire department. “Make sure everyone in your family knows at least two escape routes from their bedrooms.”
The department also listed safety tips for disposing of smoking materials.
“If you smoke, smoke outside,” the release said. “Provide an area for individuals to properly extinguish and safely discard smoking materials.”
Additional tips:
- Do not discard butts or ashes into potting soil, mulch-laden landscapes, flower beds, grassy areas, woods, etc.
- Before you throw out butts and ashes, douse in water or sand.
- Use deep, wide, sturdy ashtrays on a sturdy foundation such as a table.
- Never smoke in bed. Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily. Do not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.
- Be alert when smoking. You won’t be alert if you’re sleepy, have been drinking or have taken medicine or other drugs.
- Never smoke in a home where medical oxygen is used.
- Keep matches and lighters out of sight and reach of children.
