LAUGHLIN — On Friday at 5:44 p.m. Clark County Fire Dispatch received a report of a fire in the garage of a two-story home at 2065 Rialta Lane in Laughlin. Clark County Fire Department Laughlin Stations 76 and 85 arrived quickly and began an exterior fire attack.
The Bullhead City Fire Department was requested to assist. It arrived on the scene at 6:10 p.m. said Bullhead City Battalion Chief Marvin McCabe.
The fire quickly spread to the home and a defensive stance was taken.
There was one woman inside the house when the fire started. She got out safely and was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but not taken to a hospital.
With both departments on the scene, there were a total of three engines, one ladder truck, and one ambulance. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin substation assisted with scene safety.
The fire was confined to the one structure and was declared knocked down at about 6:34 p.m. Southwest Gas was called to secure utilities.
Cause of the fire is still under investigation, and damage estimates have not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.