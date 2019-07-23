BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department continues to work on getting its extractors up and running, Fire Chief Patrick Moore told governing board members Tuesday morning.
The devices are special washing machines designed to remove toxins from the gear crews wear at fire scenes.
When the purchase of the extractors was brought to a fire district bond committee earlier this year, department staff mentioned that laundry spaces at fire stations would have to be remodeled, as they were not designed for the additional electrical and plumbing gear needed to run the new equipment.
Moore told board members that there were a couple of snags in the permitting process, but that an updated application has been submitted. He said city officials will inspect the work that has been done so far and inform the BCFD of what to do going forward.
The extractors are important because more construction is using synthetic materials. When those materials catch fire, the resulting substances can cause cancer, department officials have said.
The extractors are used to wash crews’ turnout gear, which regular washing machines would break down. Department leaders have said that regular washing machines also aren’t designed to remove carcinogens.
For now, the BCFD has been using the extractors of the Mohave Valley and Fort Mojave Mesa fire departments to launder its turnout gear. Assistant Chief Scott Neal said earlier that the BCFD has to drive the turnouts to the other departments and coordinate with their schedules.
The department had a single extractor at Fire Station No. 2, and plans to install an extractor at each of the five stations now. Moore said he expects the first new installations at Stations 2 and 5.
The only action item on the agenda was approval of a draft policy manual. The BCFD is upgrading its policy manual from a printed document to a web-based service from Lexipol. Moore said after the meeting that the vendor provides manuals that have been vetted for accurate policies, updating policies as needed for compliance with state and federal law and best practices.
Moore told board members that he’s hoping to get final approval later this year and see the Lexipol manual put into effect as of Jan. 1.
Also at the meeting, Moore said the BCFD still is looking for a training captain, as a couple of employees had expressed interest in the position, but “decided not to participate in the process.”
He said firefighter testing is now under way, and that about seven interviews had been arranged for today; the successful candidates will be placed on a list from which the department will hire for the next 12 months or until it is exhausted.
Moore told board members that the BCFD again will be the lead agency for the Mohave Community College fire academy, which starts in January.
