BULLHEAD CITY — With Halloween only days away, the Bullhead City Fire Department is reminding residents about potential fire hazards that can be hidden around your home.
A fire can start when candles are too close to decorations or when long, trailing costumes come into contact with candles. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, an average of 780 home structure fires began with decorations per year from 2013-2017. More than one-third of these fires were started by candles. To help residents safely enjoy the fall festivities, BCFD would like to offer a few safety tips.
- Candles — Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in your jack-o-lanterns
- Costumes — Stay away from long or flowing fabric
- Decorations — Avoid flammable decorations and keep decorations away from open flames and other heat sources.
- Exits — Remember to keep all decorations away from doors so that they are not blocking any exits or escape routes.
- Smoke alarms — Make sure all of your smoke alarms are working and up to date
- Be visible — Have children use flashlights or glow sticks as part of their costumes.
- Pedestrian safety — Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks; watch for cars that are turning or backing up.
- Candy check — Always check your child’s candy thoroughly before consuming.
