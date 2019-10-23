BULLHEAD CITY — A special 9-year-old was singled out for recognition at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Bullhead City Fire District governing board.
Breizon Roebuck was presented with a Young Hero Award by Fire Chief Patrick Moore, for her actions during a Sept. 13 structure fire.
Breizon called 911, BCFD public information officer Lori Viles said, giving the dispatcher complete information on her location and remaining calm throughout the process.
The homeowner was not there during the blaze, Viles said, but his dog was in the residence; Breizon called the animal out through a doggie door, possibly saving its life.
The 911 call was played for board members.
“Somebody’s trailer right next door to my trailer is on fire,” Breizon told the dispatcher.
She later provided the address and described the smoke and flames emerging from the residence.
“We’re very appreciative,” Moore told her at the meeting. “Thank you for your service to our community.”
Also at the meeting, the board voted to accept the resignation of member Heather Petrillo and approve a timeline and process for seating a replacement.
Petrillo recently moved to Fort Mohave, outside the fire district, making her ineligible to serve on the BCFD governing board.
Moore said that the opening will be posted on the fire district’s website, at its posting locations and in the Mohave Valley Daily News. Applications will be accepted for two weeks.
Candidates’ names will be forwarded to the board, which will choose a new member. Moore said he hopes to have that person seated by December so that he or she can participate in required training in early January.
Moore told board members that the BCFD is working on a pair of training academies. The 40-hour courses would be designed to help candidates who hope to become engineers and chief officers.
Moore said the academy for chief officers could be repeated, depending on demand, so that class sizes may be kept at an optimal level.
A BCFD ambulance that was in a recent crash has been sent to a vendor in Henderson, Nevada, Moore told board members. Staff at Firetrucks Unlimited will evaluate the vehicle and department officials will know by the end of the week whether repair or replacement of the cab and chassis is more suitable.
A fire engine involved in a crash last month is back in service, Moore told board members. He said that fire department apparatus have been rear-ended in three accidents in the last year-and-a-half, and that BCFD personnel were not found to be at fault in any of them.
