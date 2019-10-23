Breizon Roebuck, a fourth-grader at Sunrise Elementary School, received a Young Hero Award from Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore at Tuesday’s governing board meeting. Breizon called 911 last month when she noticed that a neighboring residence was on fire; department officials say she provided useful information and remained calm throughout the call. With her are, from left, 911 dispatch supervisor Karen Clark, Battalion Chief Josh Livermore, BCFD public information officer Lori Viles and Moore.