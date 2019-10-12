BULLHEAD CITY — Saturday’s Fire Prevention and Life Safety Fair was, to, paraphrase a cereal commercial from a generation ago, kid-tested and parent-approved.
The Bullhead City Fire Department invited the community to Bullhead Community Park to learn about safety in the home, on the water and elsewhere.
But the event didn’t skimp on opportunities for fun.
Each of the 20 or so booths provided information. Many also had interactive activities for children. Crawling under smoke, watching out for underground gas lines and identifying safe and hazardous liquids were among the skills kids brushed up on.
“They’re having a great time,” JoLynn Mills said of her grandsons, General and Christopher. “They get to meet all the different guys and learn about new things.”
She said family members try to expose the boys to as many learning opportunities as possible.
She bought each of them a toy puppy with a donation to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.
The Home Depot booth, as usual, had a construction area set up, in which children could use tools to put together toy planes and other items they took home.
Each child was offered a plastic firefighter helmet. They were available in both red and pink.
Children and adults as well could practice their CPR skills at the hands-only CPR booth. They had the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” to keep the pace and mannequins on which to practice chest compressions.
A new booth this year was hosted by Golden Vertex Corp., operator of the Moss Mine near Bullhead City. Mine safety manager Curtis Millage said personnel were on hand to talk to kids about staying away from abandoned mines but, as a bonus, also offered Halloween safety tips.
The BCFD had several exhibits promoting its Close Your Door safety initiative, which focuses on the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed at night. Its booth featured a door with one side burned to a metallic sheen, while the other side appeared unaffected. Another display, designed to illustrate how smoke rises in a residence, also turned out to promote the closed-door initiative — rooms in the model house with their doors closed contained less smoke than rooms to which the doors were left open.
Holly Stidham, at the fair with her son, Jayden, said she knows about closing the doors, but that she has met some resistance.
“Young kids are scared to be in a room alone,” Stidham said. “I do shut their door after they fall asleep.”
The Bullhead City Police Department booth featured information on talking about drugs for parents, and SWAT and other gear for children to try on.
HOSA students from River Valley High School manned a booth at which guests could try to tell whether the liquids in a series of bottles were safe to drink. Samples included tea, mango juice and blue punch, along with fabric softener and various household cleaners.
The fair also included K-9 and vehicle extrication demos, and the latter ended with the “patient” flown out by CareFlight helicopter.
Lori Viles, the BCFD’s public education specialist, said sharing information would make the event a success.
“We want to share as much education as we can with the community,” she said.
Anyone interested in learning more about fire safety may contact the department’s community risk reduction division at 928-758-3971.
