BULLHEAD CITY — On Wednesday, several Bullhead City Fire Department crews responded to a mobile home fire on the 2200 block of Coronado Drive.
Engine 761 was the first crew on the scene , reporting a single-wide mobile home with active fire showing. Firefighters confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the home. Crews began an offensive attack and were able to knock down the blaze quickly. Captain Campbell advised, a closed bedroom door kept the fire from spreading to additional areas in the home.
The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants and no injuries were reported. Fire investigators arrived on the scene and after speaking with the occupants, it was discovered that a space heater was in use. Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, BHCFD reminds residents to keep safety in mind when using a portable heating device.
Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn.
Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
Keep children away from the space heater.
For additional safety information, contact the Community Risk Reduction Division at 928-758-3971.
