BULLHEAD CITY — The cold weather is here, and that means more gatherings of family and friends inside the home. The Bullhead City Fire Department is reminding everyone that safety must be your top priority since heating is the second leading cause of home fires. Follow these suggestions to keep your home warm and safe.
• Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators. Remember that skin burns too. Make sure that people and pets stay 3 feet away.
• Use portable heaters that have been listed by a testing laboratory (look for the laboratory’s label such as UL or FM). These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own. Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet; don’t use an extension cord or power strip.
• Have your chimney and stove inspected and cleaned by a certified chimney sweep every fall just before the heating season.
• Evenings (5-8 p.m.) are the peak time for home heating fires during the winter months. Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or fall asleep.
• Install and maintain carbon monoxide and smoke alarms outside each sleeping area. Smoke alarms should be placed inside of bedrooms, on every level of the home, and in the living room/den area of the residence.
• Older adults are at increased risk from home fires and have a higher home fire death rate, and heating is the second leading cause of fire deaths for people ages 65 and over. If you care for an older adult, plan for this increased risk. Check space heaters throughout the season. Make sure that bedding, throws and clothing are kept at least 3 feet away — plan for emergencies. Older adults may move more slowly or have trouble hearing a smoke alarm because of hearing loss. Make a home fire escape plan around their abilities.
For additional information on how to safely heat your home, contact the Bullhead City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Division at 928-758-3971.
