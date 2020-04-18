BULLHEAD CITY — Fire departments across America are all about the spirit of cooperation. It is what every firefighter and EMT signed up for, to be the light in someone’s darkest day.
That is especially true in small cities and rural communities where small departments share services, equipment and personnel with other small departments when dire situations and emergencies require “all hands on deck.” They share services because it is more economically efficient when budgets shrink, while the need for service increases.
The Colorado River region has become a popular place for young families and retirees because the cost of living is more affordable. Bullhead City is a fast-growing municipality, while areas like Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley attract those looking for more room, quiet and land away from other people but still require necessary services like hospitals and grocery stores within a short distance.
Each area seems to have its own personality and its own heartbeat, but at the end of the day it comes down to the ability to save lives no matter what jurisdiction or imaginary boundary.
Increased populations translate to a growing need for fire departments and emergency services. However, budgets have gotten tighter, and there’s no such thing as “sitting this one out” or ignoring a call because a department is over-budget.
“Since the downturn of the economy, we’ve had to do more with less,” said Patrick Moore, chief for the Bullhead City Fire Department. “We have to provide the best service with a limited amount of funding. In order to do that, we have to make cuts to do the most efficient job with the money we have.”
They accomplish this by sharing services with the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department and the Mohave Valley Fire Department, and not replacing personnel when they either retire or resign. All three fire agencies often work closely on emergency scenes in the communities.
“We already share the Bullhead City Police Department dispatch, where we respond to each other’s calls,” Moore added. “We already have an automatic and mutual aid response program. All three fire departments have identical shifts and share the same work schedules, dispatch system and operate similarly in fire and medical calls. So it makes sense to consider combining the three departments into one entity.”
In response to similar budget constraints, all three fire district boards and fire chiefs — Bullhead City, Fort Mojave Mesa and Mohave Valley — approved a feasibility study in February to be conducted by the James Vincent Group in forming a Joint Powers Authority to see if this is the right direction for them to go, to determine if they want to build on what already is in place.
The choice of a JPA versus a standard merge/consolidation is preferred to ensure bond costs previously approved by BCFD residents stay within the boundary of the BCFD.
“The first step forward to improve is to eliminate the duplication of services,” Moore said. “In doing that, departments are more financially efficient. Ideally, we wouldn’t have three fire chiefs in 20 miles of each other. Administrative folks could blend into one as chiefs retire, for example.”
He said other places have had success as a joint powers authority, which is formed when two or more government entities seek to consolidate fire and emergency services but retain a greater measure of fiscal and operational oversight. It looks to evaluate potential savings and the obligation to provide the best service possible.
“Their services blend into a new one, and the goal would be to increase our services within the tax dollars we receive,” Moore added.
Examples of a JPA include: Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (Prescott Valley, Paulden and Chino Valley) shared administrative services in June 2014, then became a JPA in October 2015; Timber Mesa Fire & Medical (Linden, Show Low, Lakeside) have shared services since September 2014.
“Funding for the JPA study is paid for by the three fire districts,” Moore said. “Each participant pays their portion based on pro-rated share of costs.”
Moore also said the positive results of a JPA agreement potentially would include the following: Increase fire and medical service delivery for all three agencies, improve existing programs including training and safety, EMS protocols, support services and community risk reduction programs. It also would reduce costs versus current models, and increase savings over time.
The study would verify the need to resolve budgeting issues and increased services — or not.
Moore is aware not everyone is on board with the idea of a JPA agreement. The biggest obstacles are politics and misinformation.
“One person told me he didn’t know anything about the JPA, but he didn’t like it,” Moore said with a laugh.
While the spotlight has been on COVID-19 in the last few weeks, fire districts’ board members still have their eye on the feasibility study ball.
This is the time for residents in all areas to do their homework, attend public meetings — if allowed — or participate by other means, gather information, ask questions, and talk about concerns either for or against the proposed consolidation.
For more information contact Fire Chief Bret Sholz at the FMMFD, 928-768-9181; Chief Ted Martin at the MVFD, 928-768-9113; or Chief Patrick Moore, at Fire Station 1, 928-758-3971, or by email at pmoore@bullheadfire.org.
