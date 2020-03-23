BULLHEAD CITY — No injuries were reported but four people were displaced by a fire at a Bullhead City residence Sunday night.
According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, units were summoned around 8:03 p.m. to a single-wide mobile home in the 1700 block of Cornell Drive. They arrived to find light smoke coming from inside the home.
After ensuring that all occupants had escaped safely, firefighters found and knocked down the blaze, keeping it confined to a small, attached add-on room.
Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, BCFD officials said that a faulty power cord possibly was the source.
That prompted the department to issue several warnings and reminders to residents.
“They are not made for permanent use,” said a news release issued Monday. “Extension cords should never be run through walls, doorways, ceilings or floors. Never use a cord that feels hot or that is damaged in any way and never use an extension cord to power household appliances.”
Other reminders:
- Purchase only cords that have been approved by an independent testing laboratory.
- For outdoor projects, use only extension cords marked for outdoor use.
- Read the instructions (if available) for information about the cord’s correct use and the amount of power it draws. Select cords that are rated to handle the wattage of the devices with which they’ll be used. A cord’s gauge indicates its size: The smaller the number, the larger the wire, and the more electrical current the cord can safely handle. Also, consider the length you’ll need. Longer cords can’t handle as much current as shorter cords of the same gauge.
- Choose cords with polarized or three-prong plugs.
- Never remove an extension cord’s grounding pin to fit it into a two-prong outlet.
- Avoid powering multiple appliances with one cord.
- Don’t plug multiple cords together.
- Don’t run extension cords under rugs or furniture.
- Never tape extension cords to floors or attach them to surfaces with staples or nails.
- Stop using extension cords that feel hot to the touch.
- Pull the plug — not the cord — when disconnecting from the outlet.
- Always make sure smoke alarms are properly working. For assistance or questions regarding smoke alarms, contact the BCFD Community Risk Reduction Division at 928-758-3971.
