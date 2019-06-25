BULLHEAD CITY — Back to the training room.
The Bullhead City Fire District governing board voted Tuesday to move its meetings from the city council chamber.
The 3-2 vote means the meetings will return to the training room at Fire Station No. 1.
Board Chairman David Cummings made the motion to notify the Bullhead City government that it intends to terminate an arrangement under which the BCFD paid $1,800 a year to use the council chamber for regular meetings.
The fire board moved the meetings to the council chamber in January of 2015, in part because it allowed live broadcasting of them on the city’s TV4 cable station, along with replays throughout the month.
“We have no way of knowing if anybody’s watching or not,” Cummings said.
He also said that conducting the meetings at Station 1 would be more convenient for department personnel to attend.
Assistant Fire Chief Scott Neal told board members that meeting at the council chamber was advantageous in several ways. He said that the training room being outdated was among the reasons the meetings were moved, and that it’s frequently used for department activities.
Neal said that staff time is used in configuring the room for meetings and again for training activities.
He also said that other local bodies meet in appropriate spaces, and that some meetings that have taken place in the council chamber would have exceeded the capacity of the training room.
“If we leave this building and go back to the training room, we take the sense of transparency and professionalism,” Neal said. “A department of this size should meet in a room of this size.”
He said the public has appreciated the ability to catch the meetings on TV, and questioned the importance of viewer volume.
“Even if it’s just five people, are we saying that doesn’t matter?” Neal said.
Board members Ralph Mauzy and Charles Moore cast the “no” votes.
Mauzy said after the meeting that the council chamber’s room and TV capabilities make it a better meeting site.
“I just feel it’s a better professional venue,” Mauzy said.
He also noted the relatively limited parking available at Station 1.
Moore said his concern was with the logistics of adding board meetings to the crowded training room schedule.
During discussion on the motion, Cummings suggested that he would be open to revisiting the issue if the public expresses dissatisfaction with the change.
Also at the meeting, board members approved for adoption a budget of $15,282,453 for fiscal year 2019-20. The property tax rate is to remain at $3.15 per $100 of assessed valuation, the same as the rate for the previous two fiscal years.
The budget includes a 1% cost-of-living adjustment for BCFD employees, and an anticipated cash carryover of $300,000.
Fire Chief Patrick Moore said that if carryover is greater than expected, the difference will be split between capital and contingency funds.
Board members also approved the $6,000 sale of surplus radio communication equipment to the Mohave Valley Fire Department.
Neal told board members that upgrading the BCFD’s policy manual from a printed document to a web-based service is essentially complete and that department administrators hope to have it finalized at the July board meeting.
