BULLHEAD CITY — A massive brush fire broke out Sunday along the Bullhead City bank of the Colorado River across from the Riverside Resort Casino at its rental lot along Highway 95 in Bullhead City.
The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. and the smoke could be seen for miles, all the way down in Fort Mohave.
According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, the fire still is smoldering in pockets.
A news release from the fire department said that units arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the south direction toward the personal watercraft rentals location. Battalion Chief Josh Livermore arrived on the scene assuming command while assisting Engine 731’s crew evacuating people from the immediate area. Once the area was clear, firefighters had to reposition their attack due to a strong south wind that was pushing the fire directly toward fire operations. One man came out of the brush area, with second-degree burns on his upper torso. He was treated on the scene and taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. No additional information on the man’s condition or extent of injuries was available Monday afternoon.
Fireboat 729 was actively combating the blaze from the river’s shoreline, which assisted in holding the fire’s southward progress. Livermore requested additional resources through dispatch. Engine Tender 712, along with Brush Truck 716, arrived on the scene, assisting Engine 731 to hold and contain the spread of the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
“Our crews anticipate that the area will have small pockets of smoldering for the next few days and are monitoring the situation,” the fire department news release said.
The Community Emergency Response Team rehab unit was requested and provided support for the remaining crews on the scene. Fire investigators arrived to complete a cause determination. The investigation is ongoing.
The fire department also issued a reminder of Stage II fire restrictions, which have been in place since May 12, banning all outdoor fires, campfires and permissible consumer fireworks on private and public lands in the unincorporated areas of the county. BCFD subsequently instituted the Stage II fire burn ban within city limits beginning May 27.
