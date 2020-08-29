KINGMAN — The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman is nearly 100% contained, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The fire, started Aug. 16 by a lightning strike, remained at 3,079 acres (nearly 5 square miles). It has not grown in the past week.
The National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s incident website continued to refer to the fire being “91% contained,” a status that has not changed in the past four days. It is expected to be 100% contained by Tuesday.
About 30 personnel are working the fire, down considerably from the high of more than 200 who were on hand last weekend. No injuries have been reported, no structures have been damaged and no evacuations have been made mandatory. The fire was fueled by chaparral — shrubs, bushes and small trees — and some Ponderosa pine, pinyon and juniper trees.
The fire’s incident command is now at Local Type 4, downgraded from Type 2 a week ago, when the fire was under the command of the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.
“Securing containment lines is the primary focus as well as repair and rehab focusing on the road system and mechanical disturbance,” the incident website said.
Details on the fire, including regular updates, may be found on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s incident website, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6990/.
