BULLHEAD CITY — Fire restrictions, implemented in June, will remain in effect due to extremely dry conditions on Bureau of Land Management lands within the Colorado River District.
The district’s 5.4 million acres of public lands in western Arizona extend from southern Mohave County, along the Colorado River, through La Paz and Yuma Counties and include the management of a small strip of land in southeastern California. Visitors are encouraged to plan before recreating in the area and check for updates for local weather and fire conditions, as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change.
“By Labor Day weekend we are usually able to lift fire restrictions,” said Wade Reaves, CRD fire management officer. “But, because we have received very little rain and fire conditions are high, we felt it was best to make safety a priority and keep the restrictions in place.”
The following will continue to be prohibited:
Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where agency-built campfire rings and grills are provided.
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Welding or the use of any torch, metal cutting or grinding implement.
Fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices (prohibited year-round).
Kingman Field Office Only: Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.
Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area of at least six feet or more clear from flammable material such as grass and brush.
Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the regulations shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. In addition, such persons will be liable to the United States for damages through either an administrative process or in United States federal court.
Fire restrictions can vary by agency and jurisdictions. Know before you go, learn more about current fire restrictions and current fire situations at https://wild
The BLM’s announcement Wednesday was joined by a similar declaration by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, extending Stage 1 restrictions through the holiday weekend.
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that high temperatures, lack of widespread monsoon moisture and low humidity prevents the agency from lifting restrictions at this time.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place on state-owned and managed lands within Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties as well as Mohave County south of the Colorado River.
The parks that are currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions:
Alamo Lake State Park in Wenden, Buckskin Mountain in Parker, Kartchner Caverns State Park in Benson, Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Picacho Peak State Park in Picacho, River Island State Park in Parker and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park in Pine.
