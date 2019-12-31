BULLHEAD CITY — A brush fire broke out at Big Bend of the Colorado River State Recreation Area in Laughlin, filling an August Sunday sky with flames and thick smoke visible for miles.
By the time the fire was doused three days later, it had chewed through about 225 acres of the 2,100-acre state park just off Needles Highway on the Colorado River.
No one was injured, although about 500 park visitors were forced to evacuate after the fire started in the afternoon and quickly grew. No permanent structures in the state park were damaged.
Crews from the Clark County Fire Department, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Division of Forestry, the National Park Service, the Bullhead City Fire Department, the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department and the San Bernardino County Fire Department all took part in efforts that included using helicopters and boats as well as traditional firefighting methods.
The fire and its aftermath prompted closure of Big Bend; the entire park was closed for about a week while crews addressed hot spots and underground fires and facilities gradually reopened when officals deemed them to be safe.
Another brushfire in November also was visible for a distance. It, however, began on BLM land south of the Big Bend park and was limited to about six acres.
No injuries were reported in that fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.