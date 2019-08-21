BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City fire engine crew emerged unhurt after a Tuesday afternoon accident.
Department spokeswoman Lori Viles said the engine was returning from a call, and while it was stopped for a red light at Highway 95 and Thunderstruck Drive, it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
“It was a chain reaction with minor injuries and no transports,” Viles said.
Bullhead City police are investigating the incident.
Viles said the engine sustained minimal damage to the tail-board.
“After a thorough check by our mechanics, it was able to be placed back in service,” she said. “However, we do have a reserve engine if one were needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.