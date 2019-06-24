BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a fire weather watch for Bullhead City along with other areas.
The advisory extends from noon Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday and covers the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Bullhead City and Laughlin, the Colorado River region in Mohave County, and desert areas in Nye County, Clark County and Lincoln County, Nevada.
A fire weather watch means that weather conditions that could spread wildfires — high winds and low humidity — are forecast to occur.
Strong south to southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph will be present in the area, according to the National Weather Service..
The NWS stated that any fires that develop likely will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. In Arizona, there already is a burning ban in place on federal and state-managed lands in Mohave County.
No precipitation is in the immediate forecast for the area, meaning that dry conditions already existing in some areas likely will become worse. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in excess of 100 degrees in most of the area covered by the advisory with overnight lows in the mid- to upper-70s.
