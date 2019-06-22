BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City firefighters rescued a dog trapped inside a burning mobile home Friday and managed to limit the damage to the singe-wide structure on Whitewater Drive.
According to reports from the Bullhead City Fire Department, units were called around 9 a.m. to the 2000 block of Whitewater Drive for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported finding a small amount of gray smoke coming from the vent of the mobile home.
Firefighters were told that the elderly man who lived at the residence was not home but were advised that the man’s dog likely was trapped inside.
The crew from Engine 761 forced open the door, finding heaving smoke inside the home. Fortunately, their entrance allowed the dog to escape.
An active fire in the back bedroom of the home was knocked down by firefighters from Engine 761 and Ladder 711.
After checking the residence for any additional fire extensions, crews began the overhaul process. Fire investigators were called to the scene; the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
A total of nine units responded, including three medical units, Battalion Chief Justin Flummer and the fire investigator.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance, if needed, for the resident and his dog.
Lori Viles, public education specialist and public information officer for the BCFD, said the fire served as a reminder to residents to check smoke alarms monthly and to join the Close Before You Doze campaign, closing bedroom doors at night to help prevent the spread of household fires.
For more information regarding smoke alarms or the Close Before You Doze campaign, contact the fire department’s Prevention Division at 928-758-3971 or go to closebeforeyoudoze.org.
