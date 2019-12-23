BULLHEAD CITY — Toy season has came and gone for the Bullhead City Fire Department and its annual Firefighters Holiday Toy Drive.
“We’re almost done,” said BCFD Battalion Chief Justin Flummer, walking through an almost empty garage at Fire Station No. 1 that just a day earlier was lined with hundreds of bags of toys and games and rows of bicycles. “I think we’re down to eight right now.”
“It’s gone pretty smoothly,” reported firefighter Joe Jackson, who was assisting Flummer with the distribution side of the annual toy drive. “We had a lot of hands helping us.”
And those hands provided a lot of help — and toys — for youngsters in the Tri-state. More than 500 families in Bullhead City were among the 1,600 recipients of toys, games, stuffed animals, puzzles, bikes, trikes and other items donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals — or purchased by the firefighters and their partners through cash contributions and proceeds from fundraisers.
Jackson, son of BCFD Capt. Jeff Jackson, who has run the program for the past 11 years, said the toy drive has been part of his life since he was a youngster.
“I’ve been involved in it for 12 years,” he said. “My dad does all the PR and fundraising, stuff like that. Justin (Flummer) and I do the distribution.”
The toy drive itself began 36 years ago when future chief Rick Southey, then an engineer, helped organize an effort to bring a little Christmas joy to about 100 needy Bullhead City children. The program has grown in leaps and bounds and now serves about 1,600 families, reaching from Parker and Lake Havasu City to Laughlin and Searchlight and everywhere in between.
“Everyone has their own reasons for participating,” Joe Jackson said Monday as he waited for the final gift collections to be picked up. “I just want to make sure every kid gets a gift for Christmas. Every kid deserves to get something. It’s not their fault (if circumstances prevent it).
“That’s my thing.”
Children are selected through the local school districts and vetted through The Salvation Army.
Once families are chosen, toy drive volunteers really get busy, matching suitable gifts considering the genders and ages of the children and the number of children in the household. Once packaged, the gift collections are assigned a number that corresponds to the pickup; a car pulls into the cone-lined parking lot at the fire department, paperwork is presented identifying the gift collection and that bag is retrieved and put into the vehicle, all in a matter of seconds.
“We’ve got it set up so they don’t even have to get out of their car,” Jackson said.
It brings an orderly conclusion to the process.
“We’ve been doing it a while,” Flummer said. “We’ve kind of got it down.”
Most of the toys were picked up on Sunday as the collection of blue bags and bikes both shrank significantly. By Monday afternoon, there were just a handful remaining.
And if they don’t all get picked up?
“We’ll open the bags, see what we’ve got and put them aside for next year,” Jackson said.
