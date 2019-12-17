BULLHEAD CITY — Later this month, volunteers from the Bullhead City Firefighters’ Toy Drive will be distributing gifts to more than 1,000 boys and girls in the Tri-state.
On Tuesday, volunteers spent the day collecting some of the toys, dolls, stuffed animals and games that will find their way into the hands of needy children next week.
The toy drive made a stop Tuesday afternoon at the Mohave Valley Daily News office on Miracle Mile, where more than 550 assorted toys were waiting to be picked up.
“Our readers gave us dolls for all ages, stuffed animals of all sizes, Fisher-Price toys, basketballs, bikes, Razor scooters, fighter jets, remote control racers and more,” said Wells Andrews, sales and circulation director for News West Publishing, parent of the Daily News. “This is going to be a great Christmas for a lot of kids in the Tri-state.”
This year marks the 36th year for the holiday toy drive, begun by the Bullhead City Fire Department and then-engineer — and future chief — Rick Southey. Its modest beginnings, gathering toys for about 100 children in Bullhead City, have grown like the department and the area it serves.
The toy drive expects to give presents to about 1,500 children from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Oatman, Golden Shores, Topock, Yucca and Lake Havasu City in Arizona and Laughlin and Searchlight in Nevada.
A number of area businesses and organizations take part in the toy drive. The Daily News’ effort, in its 17th year as a partner with the fire department, includes readers, advertisers and employees. Many donate toys; others donate cash or gift cards.
Andrews said this year, the Daily News gathered 571 toys and another $65 in cash and gift cards. Nearly 300 subscribers helped the newspaper reach those numbers.
“I want to thank all the wonderful people who took the time to pick out gifts for our local kids,” Andrews said.
And next week, bunch of children from the Tri-state will be thanking them as well.
